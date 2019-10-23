GREAT BEND – John H. Detmer, 87, passed away October 21, 2019, at Kansas Heart Hospital, Wichita. He was born on February 21, 1932, at Waterloo, to August & Anna (Rohling) Detmer. He married Helen C. Debes on September 5, 1964 at Great Bend. She died on September 3, 2015.

A Great Bend resident since 1965, coming from Cunningham, John was a farmer. He was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean war. He owned EQ Muffler in Great Bend for many years. He loved restoring John Deere tractors, fishing and hunting, but especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include, one son, Al Detmer of Wellington, CO; three daughters, Angela Maneth and husband David of Wichita, Connie Wagner and husband Mark of Greencastle, IN, and Cheryl Kohl and husband Wayne of Greeley, CO; one brother, Lonnie Detmer and wife Trevlyn of Pratt; one sister, Mary Lou Osner of Cunningham; and three grandchildren, Mary Maneth, Jessica Kohl, and John Kohl and wife Jessica. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Helen Detmer; four brothers, Leo Detmer, Leonard Detmer, Andrew Detmer, and Martin Detmer; and four sisters, Christina Miller, Rita Goertz, Isadora Fisher, and Agnes Urban.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 25, 2019, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Great Bend, with Father Don Bedore presiding. Interment will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park, Great Bend, with Military Rites conducted by McConnell Air Force Honor Guard. Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project or Capuchin Province of Mid-America, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

