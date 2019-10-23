Great Bend High School vocal concert, Oct. 29

The Great Bend High School Vocal Music Department invites the public to attend the Fall Concert scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the GBHS Auditorium located at 2027 Morton Street.

The concert will feature Freshman Choir, Sophomore Choir, the A Cappella Choir comprised of juniors and seniors, as well as the Madrigal Pop Singers. Directed by Susan Stambaugh, and accompanied by Lorrie Stickney, the concert will highlight the talented choirs as well as exhibit their hard work this semester.

On November 13, the musical talents of students from across USD 428 will be on display at the annual Senior Coffee held at the Great Bend Senior Center, 2005 Kansas Ave, beginning at 9 a.m.

Attendees will enjoy performances from Lincoln, Riley and Park Elementary schools, followed by the Great Bend Middle School’s Music in Motion and Women in Harmony performing groups. This event is also free and open to the public, refreshments will be served.