Great Bend employee handbook revised for the first time since 2015

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

With a 6-1 vote Monday night, the City of Great Bend employee handbook was updated for the first time since 2015. Human Resources Director Randy Keasling spent a lot of time rewriting nearly every policy. The handbook will go into effect for all employees, including 157 fulltime workers, on Nov. 8.

“We are more than happy to have discussions with staff about policy,” said Keasling. “We have tried to clarify and take away the gray area.”

Keasling noted he received plenty of feedback from employees, department heads, and the Legal Counsel from the Kansas League of Municipalities before the final draft was done.

Councilmember Brock McPherson was the lone vote against the approval because he felt the employees should view the handbook to see if they could ‘live with it.’ Councilmember Jolene Biggs did not believe an employee should make that determination.

“In a business, management makes that determination,” said Biggs. “An employee may request some input, but I do not think they need to approve it.”

The manual will be given to all new employees during orientation. Existing employees will be provided a copy of the revised handbook as well.

“If there are questions, we will be happy to address them,” Keasling added.