Great Bend church looks to close alleyway; residents voice concerns

The First Southern Baptist Church in Great Bend is located at the southwest corner of the Harrison and 19th Street intersection, just south of Great Bend Middle School. The church wants to construct a new parking lot on the north side of the block from the west side of the church building to Tyler Street.

To cut down on traffic entering from Harrison Street, Great Bend City Attorney Bob Suelter says the church requested to place a gate at the east entrance into the alleyway and another gate midway through the alley between Harrison and Tyler. Great Bend would have to pass a vacation of the east half of the alleyway for this to happen.

“You would not have cars going in and out from Harrison Street,” said Suelter. “The church wants to close their campus and they would put a concrete alleyway in between the gates so people are not driving through their property.”

There are 12 lots affected in this decision along the alley between Harrison and Tyler. The church owns nine of the 12 lots and the final three on the west end to the south of the alley are separately owned.

With the gates down, landowners would lose access to their homes via the alley from the east, but would still have access from the west off of Tyler Street.

One of the landowners is Christina Deason at 3322 18th Street. Deason was not in favor of the gates denying access to her house from the alley, but said she would consider the move if it was just during prime “church hours.”

“I cannot see how this is going to beneficial for everyone that remains on the block,” said Deason. “Make it a temporary thing. On Sundays and Wednesday nights, the gates come down to keep everyone safe.”

A representative for First Southern Baptist noted there has been three accidents in that alleyway over the last 10 years and wanted to increase safety with the blocked alley on their property.

The parties involved agreed to further discuss the matter to possibly only close the gates on Wednesday nights and Sundays. The Great Bend City Council voted to table the discussion.