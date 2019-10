Dakota’s Deals- Weds. Oct. 23rd

TRADING POST LISTINGS

FOR WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23, 2019.

1. LOOKING FOR: 215 OR 225 14″ TIRES. FOR SALE: WALK IN COOLER (NOT SELF CONTAINED IN GOOD SHAPE). 2- FIBERGLASS TOPPERS (1 SMALL & 1 FULL SIZE PICKUP). 792-2916

2. FOR SALE: OXY-GO PORTABLE OXYGEN – BATTERY POWERED (USED FOR AN HOUR) BRAND NEW. 2010 FLAGSTAFF POP-UP CAMPER – HEAT/AC, AWNING, NEW TIRES ETC. 793-5645

3. FOR SALE: FARM FRESH EGGS, DUCKS, 2 YR OLD GERMAN SHEPERD/HUSKY – GREAT DOG BUT NEEDS A GOOD HOME. (CHASES THE CHICKENS AND DUCKS). 792-7074

4. FOR SALE: 4 BRAND NEW SKID STEER TIRES (HARD RUBBER) ASKING $1500 FOR ALL. SEVERAL DOUBLE PANED WINDOWS (JUST FRAME AROUND THE GLASS). 24′ PONTOON BOAT – 115HP MOTOR WITH TRAILER, IN GOOD SHAPE. 785-885-4734

5. LOOKING FOR: A GAS TYPE BATHROOM HEATER. 640-7432

6. FOR SALE: DELUXE TABLE SHOOTING BENCH (BOUGHT FROM BASS PRO) 620-562-7842

7. FOR SALE: 3 PIECE LAZY BOY DEVAN MICROFIBER, TAN IN COLOR. BATHROOM SINK TOP VANITY – WHITE WITH BEIGE COLOR IN IT (LOOKS LIKE MARBLE). 793-2881

8. FOR SALE: SMALL ENGINE PARTS – 2001 AND NEWER. 620-886-5423

9. FOR SALE: 2 – ROUND BALE FEEDERS. 785-735-4442

10. FOR SALE: OLD UNIQUE ITEM MEASURES 6X6X6″ LITTLE BOX (VET VACCINATIONS), US GOV ISSUED. ADIRONDACK CHAIR (HANDCRAFTED). 282-9331

11. FOR SALE: 2 LOG RACKS LOOKING FOR BEST OFFER. 10 1/2 & 11 &1/2′ LONG. BOBCAT TIRES $15 EACH. 126 CONCRETE BLOCKS (USED & CLEANED) .75 CENTS EACH (8X8X16″ STANDARD 2 HOLE BLOCKS). 804-0064

12. FOR SALE: LARGE SMOKER (COMMERCIAL) ON A TRAILER HAS 2 TANKS. 36″ DIAMETER BY 8′ WITH A FIREBOX ON END, 24″ IN DIAMETER BY 8′ WITH FIRE BOX ON END. ASKING $2000 WILL SMOKE 400LBS OF MEAT. 923-5028

13. LOOKING FOR: GAS POWERED POST HOLE AUGER (HANDHELD OR 3 PT). ROOFTOP CARGO CARRIER OR CARGO CARRIER THAT GOES ON RECEIVER HITCH. 282-8412

14. FOR SALE: 2 LOVE SEATS – DARK BROWN LEATHER. 316-215-4092 CALL AFTER 4PM

15. FOR SALE: BLUEBIRD MODEL POWER RAKE. LAZY BOY SNOWBLOWER – OLDER BUT RUNS GOOD. GIVEAWAY: OLD 4 WHEELER FRAME WITH GOOD TIRES ON IT. 620-617-5355

16. FOR SALE: MAROON LIFT CHAIR $120. DARK WOOD ROLLTOP DESK $85 – NEEDS WORK. BROYHILL PREMIER ROLLTOP DESK $215. 617-5136

17. FOR SALE: WOODEN BOOK CASE 30″ WIDE X 6′ TALL HAS ADJUSTABLE SHELVES ASKING $30. ELECTRIC WATER DISTILLER (MAKE YOUR OWN). 792-3640

18. FOR SALE: 3 PAIR OF NICE DRAPES IN EXCELLENT CONDITION HAVE VALENCES WITH THEM (REASON FOR SELLING – WENT TO WOODEN BLINDS). NICE OAD WOOD BUFFETT GOOD CONDITION. 316-295-8458

19. LOOKING FOR: 8 OR 10 FT WIDE BY 20FT LONG SHED (ONE THAT NEEDS MOVED). 620-546-3936

20. LOOKING FOR: 2 OR 4 TIRES SIZE 205 70 15. 786-0701