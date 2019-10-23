Cop Shop (10/22)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/22)

Unconscious / Fainting

At 10:39 a.m. a report of unconscious/fainting was made at 500 Camille Street in Ellinwood.

At 11:32 a.m. a report of unconscious/fainting was made at 151 S. US 281 Highway.

Stroke

At 12:11 p.m. a stroke was reported at 602 Bend Street in Heizer.

Injury Accident

At 7:27 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Grant Street.

K-9 Use / Call Out

At 11:06 p.m. the K-9 was used at 85 S. US 281 Highway.

At 11:52 p.m. the K-9 was used at Broadway & Holland Street.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/22)

Structure Fire

At 7:11 a.m. a structure fire was reported at 2812 26th Street.

Theft

At 2:07 p.m. Brandy Lang reported Brian Scheidman was trespassing and shoplifting at 2400 10th Street. NTA signed.

Warrant Arrest

At 2:38 p.m. Verbin Pitchford was arrested at 1217 William Street.

K-9 Use / Call Out

At 3:30 p.m. the K-9 was used at 10th Street & McKinley Street.

At 5:25 p.m. the K-9 was used at 2nd Street & Walnut Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 5:51 p.m. Cheslea Purcell was arrested at 2nd Street & Walnut Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 6:54 p.m. Chris Strobel reported damage to a storage unit at 11th Street & Stone Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 7:02 p.m. January Pecora reported damaged property and criminal trespass at 210 Hubbard Street.

Injury Accident

At 7:27 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Grant Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:55 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Chest Pain

At 8:23 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2421 24th Street.