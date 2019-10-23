Chamber coffee and ribbon cutting for Thursday, Oct. 24

Thursday, October 24, 2019

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee

Coffee at 9a.m. / Program at 9:30a.m.

Blizzard Energy | Best-Western Courtyard, 2920 10th St.

Blizzard Energy, Inc is a next-generation tire recycling facility using pyrolysis. Tire Pyrolysis is the thermochemical decomposition of organic material at elevated temperatures in the absence of oxygen. The actual pyrolysis of the tire pieces is accomplished by heating shredded tires in a sealed crucible to a temperature that decomposes the rubber in the tires. This patented process liberates a vapor phase hydrocarbon, and recovers carbon black for reuse in other products.

Coffee, Refreshments, and Door Prizes.

Ribbon Cutting at 4:00p.m.

State Farm Insurance – Deanna Vannoster Agency

165 S. Main St., Hoisington, KS

Deanna Vannoster, State Farm Insurance’s newest agent in Barton County, invites the public to an Open House as she opens her doors on Thursday, October 24th from 10:00a.m. – 4:00p.m. Celebrate the Grand Opening, see the office remodel, meet the staff and enjoy a warm cup of soup with a cookie from Kookies by Karla. A Ribbon Cutting with the Hoisington and Great Bend Chambers of Commerce will be held at 4:00p.m. to commemorate the opening and Deanna’s success. Vannoster’s State Farm Insurance is located in Hoisington at 165 S Main St.