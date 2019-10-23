Carless smoking blamed for fire at Kansas home

TOPEKA — A fire at a Kansas home on Tuesday in being blamed on careless smoking.

Just before 1p.m., fire crews responded to a structure fire at 5409 SW 23rd Street in Topeka, according to Fire Marshal Michael Martin.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke and flames coming from the two story wood frame residential duplex. Firefighters began an offensive fire attack.

The occupant of the residence self-evacuated prior to the fire departments arrival.

The preliminary investigation indicates the fire cause to be accidental, associated with improper disposal of smoking material. The estimated dollar loss is $35,000.00; of which $25,000.00 is associated with structural loss and $10,000.00 associated with contents loss, according to Martin.

Working smoke detectors were located within the residence.