Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/22)

BOOKED: James C. Skinner Jr. on Sedgwick County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a $75,000 surety bond.

BOOKED: Verbin Pitchford of Great Bend on a GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $250 C/S.

BOOKED: Cheslea Purcell of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear with no bond. BTDC warrant for failure to appear, no bond. BTDC warrant for probation violation with no bond. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $702.50 cash only. BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, obstruction, ITOL, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Lacy Glenn of Great Bend on a BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Gwen Finnigan of Great Bend on a BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, child endangerment, improper turn signal, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Melody Simpson on BTDC case.

RELEASED: Jose Torres on BTDC case serve sentence.

RELEASED: Robert C. Rodriguez on Barton District case, released to Rice County Sheriff’s Office.

RELEASED: Verbin Pitchford of Great Bend on a GBMC warrant for failure to appear after paying a $250 cash bond.