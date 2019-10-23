3 women arrested after traffic stop

On Tuesday, Oct. 22 at approximately 5:40 p.m. a Great Bend Police Department detective stopped a 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan in the 900 block of 2nd Street in Great Bend for a traffic violation.

During the course of the traffic stop, the Great Bend Police Department K-9 Menta was deployed to do an exterior sniff of the vehicle. Upon completion of the sniff, it was determined a search of the vehicle would be completed.

During the search of the vehicle methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located.

Gwen Finnigan, w/f 37, was arrested for narcotics violation with a $10,000 bond. Cheslea Purcell, w/f 23, was arrested for narcotics violation, obstruction and multiple warrants with no bond . Lacy Glenn, w/f 28, was arrested for narcotics violation with a $10,000 bond.

This case is still under investigation. Any information regarding this case or any other criminal matter please contact the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.