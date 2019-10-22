Wednesday Weather

Wednesday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 8 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday Night
Scattered showers after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
Scattered rain and snow showers before 9am, then scattered rain showers between 9am and 2pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 48. North wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 29. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 57.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 65.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 54.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Monday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 20%.