Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Increasing clouds, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 8 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night Scattered showers after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Scattered rain and snow showers before 9am, then scattered rain showers between 9am and 2pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 48. North wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 57.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 20%.