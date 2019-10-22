Tuesday Sports Headlines

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The Border War is returning to college basketball. The acrimonious rivalry between Kansas and Missouri, once the longest continually played rivalry west of the Mississippi River, will resume next season in Kansas City. The schools have agreed to play six times with four of those matchups taking place on their respective campuses.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is already deep into his rehabilitation from a knee injury suffered in last week’s win in Denver, though coach Andy Reid is declining to put any timetable on the return of the reigning league MVP. In the meantime, Reid says, the Chiefs are preparing backup Matt Moore to start Sunday night’s showdown with the Green Bay Packers. Rookie quarterback Kyle Shurmur would serve as the backup.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Last year as a freshman, Brock Purdy was Iowa State’s third-string quarterback when he stepped on the field for his first meaningful action against Oklahoma State. He led the Cyclones to a big win. Now, Purdy is an established star for No. 23 Iowa State and neutralizing him will be a major challenge for Oklahoma State on Saturday.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — With its defense continuing to struggle, it will be up to Sam Ehlinger and the offense to carry No. 15 Texas the rest of the way. The Longhorns escaped a home loss to Kansas when Ehlinger drove the Longhorns to the winning field goal on the final play over the weekend. Coach Tom Herman says no one on his team is satisfied with the defensive performance as Kansas became the latest team to shred the Longhorns.

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — Hastings College is adding men’s volleyball and women’s wrestling teams to its athletic program beginning in 2020-21. The school will increase its sports offerings to 26 teams and all will be affiliated with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and Great Plains Athletic Conference.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) _ Sony Michel ran for three touchdowns and Tom Brady was 31 of 45 passing for 249 yards and a TD as the New England Patriots blanked the New York Jets, 33-0 to improve to 7-0. The Patriots took advantage of five turnovers by Sam Darnold and stayed 1 ½ games ahead of Buffalo atop the AFC East. Brady set the tone with a lone touchdown drive capped by Michel’s three-yard run.

UNDATED (AP) — Michigan State is No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball preseason poll for the first time in its history. Tom Izzo’s Spartans received 60 of 65 first-place votes as the runaway choice. No. 2 Kentucky and No. 3 Kansas received the other first-place votes. Duke, Louisville, Florida, Maryland, Gonzaga, North Carolina and Villanova round out the top 10.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) _ New Orleans Pelicans forward and first overall draft pick Zion Williamson will miss the first six to eight weeks of the NBA season following surgery today to repair a torn right meniscus. The 6-foot-6, 285-pound former Duke star averaged 23.2 points in four preseason games. The 19-year-old Williamson turned pro after averaging 22.6 points and landing on the ACC’s All-Defensive team in his lone season with the Blue Devils.

BOSTON (AP) _ The Boston Celtics have held onto one of their top young players by signing forward Jaylen Brown to a four-year contract extension that could be worth up to $115 million. The third overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft has averaged 11.2 points and four rebounds in three seasons. He started just 25 of 74 games while averaging 13 points and 4.2 rebounds last season, but he was one of the few bright spots for Team USA at the World Cup over the summer.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) _ Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said quarterback Matt Ryan ran in a pool today to test his injured ankle and has not been ruled out for Sunday’s game against Seattle. Ryan was injured during the first half of yesterday’s 37-10 loss to the Rams, causing backup Matt Schaub to finish the game. The 34-year-old Ryan has not missed a start since 2009, a streak that covers 154 regular-season games.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have traded cornerback and 2017 first-round pick Gareon Conley to the Houston Texans for a third-round selection in next year’s draft. Conley never developed into a consistent pass defender during his three seasons in Oakland. He was part of a defense that allowed Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers to throw five TD passes in a 42-24 loss yesterday.

HOUSTON (AP) _ The Houston Astros say Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke will follow Gerrit Cole in their rotation for the World Series, with Game 4 to serve as a bullpen day. Cole and Verlander were 20-game winners this season, and Cole is 19-0 in 25 starts since a loss to the White Sox on May 22. Greinke will get a chance to hit in Washington after batting .280 with three home runs and eight RBIs in 56 plate appearances this year.

