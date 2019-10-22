Sheriff: Dog dies in rural Saline County fire

Salina Post

SALINE COUNTY — A dog died during a house fire Monday afternoon in the rural Saline County community of Brookville.

Just after 2p.m. Monday, a neighbor noticed smoke coming from a house at 210 West Anderson Street and called 911, according to Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander.

Saline County Rural Fire District No. 3 responded.

The owners of the house, Brian and Sharon Florke, had recently moved to rural New Cambria and were in the process of moving the rest of their belongings from the house.

The couple’s dog, Gizmo, remained in the house and died of smoke inhalation, according to Melander.

Firefighters attempted to locate Gizmo, but were only able to find the dog in a back bedroom after it was too late.

The fire appeared to have started near an electrical box with old wiring. Smoke and fire damage to the house was estimated at $30,000.