Police identify Kan. man who died after jump from moving car during argument

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a man found in the street in Wichita.

Just after 9p.m. Monday, police responded to an injury accident at Central and Maize in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, officers located 36-year-old Chad Lee of Wichita in the roadway unresponsive. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that Lee was a front seat passenger in a southbound Ford Fusion driven by his 32-year-old wife.

An argument occurred in the vehicle. It appears Lee willfully jumped from the car as it was traveling at approximately 35 miles per hour, according to Davidson. His wife call 911.

Police do not suspect foul play in his death.