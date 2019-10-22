GREAT BEND – Leo Joseph Boor, 85, passed away October 21, 2019, at University Of Kansas Health System – Great Bend Campus. He was born on May 30, 1934, in Hodgeman county, to W.H. and Ann (Hipp) Boor. He married Joyce Salmans on May 13, 1954, at Hanston. She survives.

Coming from Hanston in 1963, Leo was the general manager for Alfalfa Pellets, Inc. in Great Bend. He was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Patrick Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion. He served in the United States Army during the Korean war. He was a jack of all trades and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Survivors include, his wife, Joyce Boor of the home; two sons, Thom Boor and wife Linda of Great Bend, and Tony Boor and wife Alice of Larned; one daughter, Tina Koziol and husband Kevin of Scottsdale, AZ; 18 grandchildren; and 33 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Rohn Lee Boor; one brother, Bill Boor; three sisters, Louise Bigej, Jane Henderson and Mildred Ann Boor; and one great grandson, Kash Boor.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m., Friday, October 25, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home, with Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019, St. Patrick Catholic Church in Great Bend, with Father Don Bedore presiding. Interment will be in St. Anthony Cemetery in Hanston at 2:00 p.m., with Military Rites conducted by the Fort Riley Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be designated to the Holy Family School, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

