Kansas man formally charged for violent knife attack on woman

SEDGWICK COUNTY — A man arrested September 28, in connection with a violent stabbing attack on a woman in Wichita made a court appearance Monday.

According to the Sedgwick County Attorney’s office Wade Dunn, 30, was formally charged with attempted first degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

In federal court, Dunn has been charged with one count of escape from custody. A criminal complaint filed in federal court alleges Dunn escaped from the Mirror, Inc., Residential Re-entry Center in Wichita prior to the stabbing.

On Sept. 23, Dunn left the halfway house on a pass at 9:30 a.m. and failed to return at 5:30 p.m. that day.

He is being held on a bond of $500,000, according to online jail records.