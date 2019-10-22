Kansas mail truck driver admits stealing money from mail

WICHITA, KAN. – A contract mail truck driver for the U.S. Postal Service pleaded guilty Monday to stealing money from the mail, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

David A. Logan, 50, Fort Scott, Kan., pleaded guilty to two counts of mail theft. In his plea, he admitted stealing money from pieces of mail on his route. In one count, he admitted stealing two pieces of mail containing $50 and $675. In the other count, he admitted stealing three pieces of mail containing $100, $130 and $70. The crimes occurred in Chanute, Kan.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 13. He could face a penalty of up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each count. McAllister commended the U.S. Postal Service – Office of Inspector General and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger for their work on the case.