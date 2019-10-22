K9 indicates drug presence; arrest made in Great Bend

On Monday, Oct. 21 at approximately 11:11 pm, an officer with the Great Bend Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 4300 block of 10th Street for an equipment violation.

Officers contacted the driver and only occupant of the vehicle identified as Alan D. Phillips, age 32.

While checking Phillips’ driver’s license, Barton County Sheriff’s Office K9 Maxx arrived on scene. After preforming a sniff of the outside of the vehicle, K9 Maxx indicated to the presence of illegal narcotics. A search of the vehicle was conducted and methamphetamine and paraphernalia were located.

Phillips was arrested and booked at the Barton County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended and no proof of insurance.