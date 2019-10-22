Hotel beats tax deadline

The saga of the Great Bend Hotel and Convention Center on 10th Street will continue at least for a couple of more years after the owners of now closed hotel were able to pay up on back taxes Monday. That was the deadline for the owners to keep the property out of the Barton County Tax Sale which was conducted on Tuesday morning.

According to County Treasurer Jim Jordan, the two owners paid $145,334.19 to bring the taxes up to date and keep the property from being auctioned off. That means unless repairs are made and the motel reopens, residents and visitors to the city will have to continue to view the deteriorating property as they drive by on 10th street.

As for the Tax Sale on Tuesday, 27 properties were auctioned off for a total of $16,733.00. While the taxes owed on the properties was $71,941.89, Jordan says at least the county can start collecting taxes on those tracts moving forward.

227 properties were on the original tax sale list. The County filed judgments against 145 tracts on May 3rd and only 27 properties did not have the taxes paid up by noon on Monday.