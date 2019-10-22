Great Bend has chosen new welcome sign; waiting for the reveal

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The Great Bend Convention & Visitors Bureau has decided on one of the new entrance signs to welcome people into Great Bend city limits. A goal from the 2020 Strategic Plan is to improve community aesthetics and city staff has been researching possible new welcome signs along roads coming into town.

CVB Director Christina Hayes says the first welcome sign will be constructed by Mark’s Custom Signs.

“We are working with Mark on how to make it cheaper, so it is not that $30,000 price tag,” said Hayes. “We’re really excited about what it is, but the city council will make the final decision.”

At the Aug. 19 meeting, Hayes noted they were working with B&B Metal Arts in Hoisington for possible ideas as well.

Hayes suggested they will work to lower the price of the welcome sign and that each entrance may look differently. Hayes is expected to reveal what the sign looks like and its cost to the Great Bend City Council on Nov. 18.

“I want to have the final numbers lined out and ready for you,” Hayes added.

The timeline for the welcome signs according to the Strategic Plan is August 2020.