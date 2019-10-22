GBRC, Great Bend Police & Fire host free drone seminar

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “Great Bend Police & Fire Department (DRONE Operation)” on Wednesday, October 23rd, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Activity Center (2715 18th Street).

The use of unmanned aerial systems (Drones) is growing quickly in many industries. The Great Bend Police & Fire Departments are also utilizing Drones to help them in several situations in the community. Join us and learn how they are using them to aid in search and rescue, surveillance, wildland fires, and aerial scene photography. GBPD Lt. Heather Smith, and GBFD Engineer, Mike Smith, will be the speakers for the program.

A complete list of programs and class details can be found at the GBRC website at www.greatbendrec.com. Please contact the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755, ext 110, or stop by the office located at 1214 Stone Street for more information or with any questions you may have.