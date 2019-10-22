Councilmember pays respect to Great Bend couple killed in plane crash

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

At each Great Bend City Council meeting, there is an agenda item titled “councilmember reports” for councilmembers to give information on the boards and commissions they serve on.

Councilman Brock McPherson took time to pay his respects to Richard and Anne Schenk.

The Schenks were killed in a plane accident over the weekend in New Mexico. McPherson referred to Richard as an avid worker on the Airport Advisory Committee.

“Mr. Schenk served as secretary on the airport committee,” said McPherson. “He was very active with recommendations for improvements and will be sorely missed.”

Richard Schenk was an experienced commercial-rated pilot. The Great Bend couple was killed after their single-engine aircraft clipped the building of Zeb’s Restaurant & Bar located in Angel Fire, New Mexico. The restaurant was not open at the time of the accident early Sunday morning.