Cop Shop (10/21)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/21)

K-9 Use / Call Out

At 1:45 a.m. the K-9 was used in the 2500 block of Washington Street.

Sick Person

At 8:13 a.m. a sick person was reported at 271 NW 10 Road.

Breathing Problems

At 4:06 p.m. breathing problems were reported at 1555 NE 80 Avenue in Claflin.

K-9 Use / Call Out

At 11:13 p.m. the K-9 was used at 10th Street & Coolidge Street.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/21)

Traffic Arrest

At 1:38 a.m. an officer arrested Kenneth Gray in the 2500 block of 11th Street for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and weapons violations.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:59 a.m. an accident was reported at Broadway & Jefferson.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:51 a.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 12:18 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 4107 10th Street.

Fire

At 2:18 p.m. Candi Baldwin reported a small grass fire at 3216 Lakin Avenue. Fire was put out.

Theft

At 2:23 p.m. Hope Huslig reported a lost decal at 2230 Cleveland Street.

Injury Accident

At 2:57 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Main Street.

Criminal Damage

At 3 p.m. Sandra Belford reported windows shot out by a BB gun at 2313 Washington.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:14 p.m. an accident was reported at 19th Street & Odell Street.

K-9 Use / Call Out

At 7:16 p.m. the K-9 was used on a traffic stop at Broadway & Taft Street.

At 8:13 p.m. the K-9 was used on a traffic stop at Adams & Broadway.