Barton women blank Panthers on Sophomore Day

bartonsports.com – Playing their final home game of the season, the Barton Community College women’s soccer team lit the lamp twice Monday afternoon earning a 2-0 victory over the reserve squad from York College.

Posting their sixth shutout of the season, the Cougars conclude the regular season at 9-7-0 overall while the contest was treated as an exhibition for the Panthers. Barton, the third seed out of the Jayhawk West at 8-4 in conference play, will head out on the road Saturday afternoon for its first round Region VI playoff game kicking off at 1:00 p.m. against the East’s No. 2 seed Kansas City Kansas Community College (12-3-0, 9-3-0).