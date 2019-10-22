Barton volleyball’s sweep snaps Butler win streak

bartonsports.com

The first time the teams met it was a five set thriller. Monday night at the Barton Gym was a total different story as the Barton Community College volleyball team dominated three sets of “Dig Pink” night action to defeat Butler Community College 25-16, 25-17, and 25-17.

The season sweep and fifth straight series win helps solidify Barton’s sole possession of third place in the Jayhawk West at 9-3 and 19-11 overall while Butler’s six match win streak ends in sliding out of the fourth spot and into the fifth at 8-7 and 16-10 on the year.

Match two of Barton’s three-match home stretch is Wednesday in a 6:30 p.m. first serve against second place Colby Community College (12-1, 21-4) with Monday’s match against current fourth place Hutchinson Community College closing out the stretch. The Cougars remain in the driver’s seat of a top four spot of hosting first round Region VI action as another victory in one of the four remaining matches assures Barton a Tuesday, October 29, home match.