Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/21)

BOOKED: Kenneth Gray of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal carry of weapon and criminal possession of a weapon, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Cleo Conners of Great Bend on a BTDC warrant for aggravated burglary, aggravated sexual battery, stalking with a bond set at $75,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Angela Spence of Hoisington on BTDC warrant for aggravated assault, criminal damage with a bond set at $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Alan Phillips of Hays on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended, expired tags, no insurance, display license plate, unlawful use of DL with a bond set at $10,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Kenneth Gray on BCDC case with a $10,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Christopher A. Woolf to Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for transport.

RELEASED: Charles Rowe Jr. on GBMC warrant by order of the court.