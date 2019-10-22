3 applications received for Great Bend Economic Development Board

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The deadline has come and gone to submit an application to serve on the newly-created Board of Directors for Great Bend Economic Development. Monday, Oct. 21 was the final day fill out an application to be on the board that helps guide the city’s new effort to increase economic development.

Mayor Joe Andrasek mentioned at this week’s Great Bend City Council meeting there were three applications received for the five-member board. The mayor also appointed a group to review the applications.

“I would like to appoint Jessica Milsap, Cory Urban, and Dana Dawson to a committee to review the applications submitted and make recommendations for appointments,” said Andrasek.

The City of Great Bend will select two individuals to the board, their two selections will most likely come from the City Council. The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce will choose two of the directors and there will be one at-large director.

The council members and the Chamber selections are expected to be announced at the Nov. 4 meeting. The fifth, at-large director, will be announced at the Nov. 18 meeting.

In September, the City Council voted to create a standalone non-profit organization whose purpose would be to conduct economic development activities. In doing so, the City of Great Bend will terminate the agreement for such services from the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce.