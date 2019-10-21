Two from Great Bend are dead after New Mexico plane crash

A single-engine aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from Angel Fire Airport in New Mexico, on Sunday morning, killing two Great Bend people including the pilot of the aircraft. According to local reports, the local fire department rushed to the crash site after a call about the same at about 8.48 a.m. local time. It was reported that the plane had damaged a restaurant on its way down.

The victims were identified as 65-year-old Richard Joseph Schenk and Anne Schenk, from Great Bend.

The fire department said the wind during the time was a factor in the crash and estimated the winds to be 25 knots or 29 miles per hour strong.

Investigators say Richard was an experienced commercial rated pilot. There is no word yet on what caused the crash.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the NTSB and the FAA.