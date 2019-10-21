Position number: K0057122

Position Title and Salary: Trial Court Clerk II

Grade 12, Step A $13.328/hour

Position Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Location of Employment: Barton County District Court

Great Bend, Kansas

JOB DUTIES : This is clerical work in a district court. The work may involve receiving and filing documents, recording case identification data, receipting documents and assembling them in chronological order for case records using alphabetical and numerical filing systems, making entries in automated dockets, preparing and maintaining permanent court files on each case, reviewing documents received for accuracy and completeness, issuing notices and orders, receipt and disburse monies received by the court, answer the telephone and assist public, and perform related work as required.

REQUIRED EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE : Applicants must have a GED or be a high school graduate with a minimum of one-year clerical experience. Must be skilled in the operation of PC software applications, including word processing and data entry. Additional desired experience is knowledge of legal processes.

KNOWLEDGE, ABILITY, AND SKILLS : Knowledge of modern office procedures and practices, ability to understand the organization, operation, functions, and scope of authority of the court, ability to understand court procedures and policies, ability to understand and follow oral and written instructions, skill in typing and operation of standard office equipment. Applicants must have good communication skills and able to deal with the public.

Send applications to: Martha Rivas, Clerk of the District Court

Barton County Courthouse

1400 Main, Room 306

Great Bend, Kansas 67530

Applications will be accepted through: 12:00 Noon, Friday, November 1, 2019

Judicial Branch application form is required. Applications may be obtained at the Clerk of the District Court’s Office in Great Bend, Kansas or on-line at http://www.kscourts.org/pdf/application.pdf

THE KANSAS JUDICIAL BRANCH IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYEER

The Americans with Disabilities Act ensures your right to reasonable accommodations during the employment process. Arrangements will be made if you have a disability that requires an accommodation in completing an application form, taking an examination, or interviewing. A request for an accommodation will not affect your opportunities for employment with the Judicial Branch. It is your responsibility to make your needs known to the Judicial Branch. Please contact Clerk of the District Court Office at (620) 793-1856 or TDD through the Kansas Relay Center at (800) 766-3777 to report your needs.