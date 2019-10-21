Sorghum Notes

EPA Proposed Rule Does Not Follow Presidents Promises

Tuesday, the Environmental Protection Agency released its proposed supplemental blending rule for the 2020 renewable volume obligations, which seek to ensure a net of 15 billion gallons of conventional ethanol are blended annually into the U.S. fuel supply. USDA Deputy Secretary Stephen Censky defended the new biofuels rule during a Senate Agriculture Committee hearing saying, “I can assure you directly from conversations with the President, the President is insistent that EPA administer this to make sure that we achieve 15 billion gallons.” He added that Secretary Sonny Perdue spoke to EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler on Friday and confirmed the agency, “very much plans to administer it to make sure that we achieve that 15 billion gallon target.”

However, National Sorghum Producers is not pleased with the recent announcement citing a number of concerns, including the proposed use of Department of Energy waiver projections rather than actual EPA granted waivers. The EPA is accepting public comments and will issue a final version by Nov. 30. NSP will continue to fight to fix the EPA proposed implementation plan. NSP will be letting our grassroots know more about how they can help in the days ahead.

U.S.-China Reach “Phase One” Deal, Trump Pledges Big U.S. Farm Good Purchases by China

Last Friday, President Trump announced the United States and China have reached “Phase One” of a several part bilateral deal focusing on access for U.S. agricultural goods. The President observed the deal will include $40-$50 billion in annual agriculture purchases. This would be more than double U.S. record sales and triple U.S. average agricultural sales as compared to before the U.S.-Sino trade dispute began. However, Chinese officials indicate the purchases will not occur until the deal is signed with the signing expected to occur on the sidelines of a November 16-17 APEC meeting in Chile.

“The final goal of both sides’ negotiations is to end the trade war and cancel all additional tariffs,” Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng said. “This would benefit China, the U.S. and the whole world. We hope that both sides will continue to work together, advance negotiations, and reach a phased agreement as soon as possible.” You may hear the President’s comments about the deal as it relates to agriculture from his speech in Dallas, Texas here. You may read industry analysis from ProFarmer here. NSP continues to work closely with USTR and USDA to secure strong sorghum and ethanol commitment as a part of the final package.

Mexico Makes Pitch, Promise to House Democrats to Promote USMCA Passage, House Democrats say USMCA in 8th Inning

This week, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador sent a letter to House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (D-MA) in which he pledged to “fully honor” Mexico’s commitments in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The Mexican President has pledged to spend $1 billion to implement a law that improves Mexican labor conditions. Neal, who also leads the House Democratic Working Group, cited fellow lawmaker Rep. Bill Pascrell’s (D-NJ) assessment that talks were entering “the eighth inning.” He added, “I think that’s a pretty good metaphor.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) remains optimistic but said, “We’re not there yet because we don’t have the enforceability assurance that we need to have.” Read more here.

Censky Testifies Before Congress

Yesterday, USDA Deputy Secretary Stephen Censky appeared before the Senate Agriculture Committee to provide an update on the implementation of the 2018 Farm Bill. Pro Farmer’s Jim Wiesemeyer offered a few highlights of the hearing in addition to Censky’s assurances that 15 billion gallons of conventional ethanol will be blended annually with the nation’s fuel mix: In regard to the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP), Censky noted, “My understanding is that this year so far, we’ve only enrolled about 700,000 new acres and we are already 1.6 million acres below the 24 million cap.” While continuous signup for CRP is already open, Cenksy said USDA remains on track to open general CRP signup this December, which he said is likely to be “the largest signup ever.”

Censky also noted if a producer is not in a county with an active disaster declaration but live in one adjacent, they can still apply for aid. The Farm Service Agency (FSA) county committees will consider the applications and determine whether the individual farmer is eligible for assistance. Read the full report from Wiesemeyer here or watch the hearing here.

House Agriculture Subcommittee Holds Hearing

Thursday, the House Biotechnology, Horticulture, and Research Subcommittee held a hearing to “Review Implementation of USDA Farm Bill Research Programs”. Discussion on the move of the Economic Research Service (ERS) and National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) to Kansas City dominated the hearing. Subcommittee Chairwoman Stacey Plaskett (D-VI) noted 214 of the appropriated 329 positions at ERS are vacant. NIFA has 264 vacant positions out of 336 funded positions. USDA Deputy Undersecretary for Research, Education and Economics Scott Hutchins noted the hiring process has “accelerated tremendously.” View the hearing here.

Senate May Begin Appropriations Debate

Although reports earlier in the week suggested the Senate would take up motions to proceed onto two appropriations minibuses only for them to fail in the absence of a bipartisan funding agreement with respect to 302(b) subcommittee allocations, the Senate may now actually consider an appropriations minibus that includes Agriculture, Rural Development, and FDA; Commerce, Justice, and Science; Interior and the Environment; Transportation, Housing and Urban Development; and Military Construction and Veterans. Should that package pass, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel (R-KY) wants to then proceed to a four-bill package, including Defense, Labor-HHS-Education, State-Foreign Operations and Energy-Water, although lack of 302(b) allocations would likely prevent this from happening unless there is a late-breaking agreement.

If both packages are completed, that would leave only the Legislative Branch and Homeland Security Appropriations uncompleted, although controversy surrounding congressional salaries and border walls may mean those two bills are settled in conference committee. Although Agriculture Appropriations portions of the minibus could attract hostile amendments to U.S. farm policy, including crop insurance, the bipartisan agreement precluding poison pill amendments should prevent this — but NSP will keep a close eye on things.

Federal Reserve Says Farm Finances Worsening

Wednesday, the Federal Reserve District released “The Beige Book,” a report on the economic strength of a variety of sectors and regions. The report indicates farm conditions nationwide have “deteriorated further due to the ongoing impacts of adverse weather, weak commodity prices and trade disruptions.” Sources surveying the Fed’s Seventh District, including Iowa and parts of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin, “had mounting concerns about how much of this year’s crop would be able to fully mature before a hard frost hits.” Read more from Politico here.

Secretary Perry Resigns

This week, Department of Energy Secretary Rick Perry announced his resignation. “We already have his replacement,” noted President Trump on Thursday. Trump praised Secretary Perry for his work and also said Perry would stay on until the end of the year. Read more here.

Rep. Lofgren Expected to Unveil Farm and Labor Legislation

Next week, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Chairwoman of the House Judiciary Committee’s Immigration and Citizenship Subcommittee, is expected to unveil legislation to address farm labor issues. The legislation is said to focus primarily on adjusting the status of existing undocumented (“Blue Card”) workers and their families in order to permit them to remain in the U.S. to work but does not improve and in some respects worsens the H-2A guest worker program. House Democrats, along with at least some Republicans, will seek to move the legislation next month. Should their efforts be successful, it is unclear whether the Senate would follow suit with its own legislation or whether such legislation would work to bolster the H-2A program. It is also unclear how the White House would receive a measure approved by Congress, especially one that focuses on adjusting the status of existing undocumented workers.

Sustainability Director Position Open with the Sorghum Checkoff

The Sorghum Checkoff has posted a job description for a Sustainability Director. The Sustainability Director will be responsible for developing and leading the sorghum industry’s sustainability initiatives. In addition to executing the Sorghum Checkoff’s sustainability strategy, the individual will continuously assess industry needs and modify the strategy to increase its value to farmers and other stakeholders.

The Sustainability Director is specifically charged with the responsibility of developing and managing Sorghum Checkoff-funded sustainability projects and identifying areas where industry investment is needed. The Sustainability Director will serve as the sustainability subject matter expert for the Sorghum Checkoff and will work closely with NSP staff on quantitative aspects of sustainability.

Interested individuals should send a current resume to Florentino Lopez, Sorghum Checkoff executive director, at florentino@sorghumcheckoff.com.

Crop Update

Eighty-one percent of the nation’s sorghum acreage was mature by October 13, one percentage point ahead of last year but 1 point behind the 5-year average. Ninety-six percent of Texas’ sorghum acreage had matured by October 13, eight percentage points ahead of both last year and the average. Forty percent of the sorghum was harvested by October 13, two percentage points behind last year and 6 points behind average. On October 13, sixty-five percent of the nation’s sorghum was rated in good to excellent condition, unchanged from the previous week but 10 percentage points above the same time last year.

Applications Being Accepted for Joint NSP – BASF Scholarship

The National Sorghum Foundation and BASF are pleased to announce a joint scholarship program for the 2019-2020 school year. The scholarships will include a $2500 award for tuition, as well as cover expenses for the recipients’ participation in the 2020 Commodity Classic in San Antonio, Texas, set for February 27- 29, 2020. More information can be found at http://www.sorghumgrowers.com/foundation-scholarships/.

