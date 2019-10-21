Sheriff: 65-year-old inmate dies at Kansas jail

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Sedgwick County Jail

Just after 11a.m. Sunday, an inmate became unresponsive, according to Keith Allen, Support Division Captain at the jail.

After immediate medical attention from onsite staff and responding EMS personnel, the 65 year old man was transported by EMS to a local hospital and was pronounced dead at 12:23 p.m.

The preliminary cause of death is unknown, however preliminary indications point to a medical condition. An autopsy is scheduled, according to Allen.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Investigation Division were notified. The inmate’s identity is being withheld at the request of his family. He was booked into the Sedgwick County Detention Facility on a misdemeanor five day commitment through the City of Wichita on October 17, 2019.