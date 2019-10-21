Police investigate fatal stabbing on Mass Street in Lawrence

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing.

Just after 5p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a stabbing in the 1900 block of Massachusetts Street in Lawrence, according to a media release.

Officers located one adult male victim in the grass and immediately began performing life-saving techniques until emergency medical personnel arrived on scene to continue treatment on the victim. Despite first responders’ life-saving efforts, the victim could not be revived.

The circumstances that led to the stabbing are unknown, The other individual involved in the stabbing was located and was being interviewed by officers.

Police are not looking for any other suspects and have released no additional details including the victim’s name.