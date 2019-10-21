Police: 7th grader admits threat to ‘shoot up Kan. middle school’

FINNEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities and officials with USD 457 are investigating an alleged school threat and have made an arrest.

Just after 1:30p.m. Monday, police were called to Kenneth Henderson Middle School, 2406 Flemming in Garden City, for report of a student making a threat to school students and staff, according to Sgt. Lana Urteaga.

During the investigation, police learned several students at the school had come forward to school administration stating they heard another student comment about, “shooting up the school.”

A 7th grade student admitted to making the comments. USD 457 suspended the student and police will file a report with the Finney County Attorney requesting charges of criminal threat, according to Urteaga.