Melvin Joseph Polzin

Dateline – Hoisington

Melvin Joseph “Mep” Polzin, 71, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his home. He was born December 16, 1947, in Dubuque, Kansas, to Joseph and Dorothy (Schremmer) Polzin. Melvin married Barbara Newhall on May 18, 1974 in Hoisington.

A resident of Hoisington since 1971, moving from Dubuque. He was a member of the St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council # 2630 of Odin, American Legion Post #286 of Hoisington, and the VFW #6240 of Russell. Melvin was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Vietnam, where he earned both a Purple Heart for being wounded in action and the Army Commendation Medal for Merit.

Melvin was best known for his great sense of humor, willingness to help family and friends, and most of all being one tough hombre. His favorite pastimes were spending time with his family and friends, bowling, fishing, playing cards, and rooting for his favorite team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Survivors include his wife Barbara Polzin; two sons, Kurt Polzin and wife Amy, Lee’s Summit, MO and Kelly Polzin, Hutchinson; two grandaughters, Isabel and Tessa Polzin, Lee’s Summit, MO; four brothers, Thomas, Duane and wife Patricia, and Randy Polzin all of Hoisington and Kevin Polzin of Galatia; three sisters, Delphine Hickey and husband Bill of Hoisington, Nancy Mater and husband Kenny of Olathe, and Charlotte Hahn and husband Joe of Hanston; and mother Dorothy Polzin, Hoisington.

Friends may call from 12:00 noon until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. With Vigil and Knights of Columbus Rosary to begin at 7 p.m., all at the funeral home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, celebrated by Father Don Bedore. Burial with military honors will follow in St. John Catholic Cemetery, Hoisington.

Memorial may be made to the American Legion Post #180, or Golden Belt Home Health and Hospice in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.