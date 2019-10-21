MARSHALL: Doctor’s Note Oct. 21

Written by Dr. Roger Marshall, R-Great Bend, First District Kansas Congressman.

Friends,

I was blessed to greet Kansas veterans at the National World War II Memorial last week, as part of their visit to Washington, D.C. with Kansas Honor Flight.

I caught up with an old friend, Buzz from Junction City, who made the trip this year. Also attending were veterans from Abilene, Andover, Cunningham, Eureka, Geuda Springs, Hays, Haysville, Hesston, Hutchinson, Junction City, Lindsborg, McPherson, Narka, Potwin, Pretty Prairie, Salina, Stuttgart, Tecumseh, Topeka, Towanda, Wakefield, and Wichita.

One of the best parts of my job is meeting courageous men and women who have defended our freedoms in war. Their stories can be so inspiring. Thank you to each of the veterans who were in attendance today, and to all who have served our country, for your bravery and honor defending our nation.

First All Female Space Walk

Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir made history when they became the first all-women team to participate in a spacewalk on the International Space Station (ISS). The two women left the ISS at 7:50 A.M. on a mission to make critical repairs to their power system. I am extremely proud of the technological progress that we have accomplished as a nation, and I will continue to dedicate my efforts as a member of the Science Space and Technology committee to promoting STEM education so that our youths develop the skills and knowledge that they need to continue these types of advancements. Congratulations to Astronauts Koch and Meir on making history today and thank you for the incredible service you provide to the scientific community, country and world.

Click Here if you would like to watch this historic event. Breast Cancer Awareness Month October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their life. During my time as an OB/GYN, I had to inform hundreds of women of their breast cancer diagnosis. As a member of Congress, I’ve requested robust funding for the Department of Defense Peer Reviewed Breast Cancer Research Program and have been supportive of fully funding the 21st Century Cures Act, which provides increased funding for the NIH and FDA, but also targets increased efforts on treating breast cancer. Meeting with Ambassador Doud The House Agriculture Committee held a briefing with Chief Agricultural Negotiator Gregg Doud, a fellow Kansan and First District producer, regarding the status of the Administration’s ongoing trade deals. We discussed the importance of Japan, USMCA, China, EU, and other initiatives he and his staff are working on for farmers and ranchers around the nation. I am extremely proud of the work Ambassador Doud and his team have accomplished so far and look forward to their future success for Kansans and the Agriculture community. VAWA Grants Coming to Kansas The Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) develops the nation’s capacity to reduce domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking. I’m pleased to share some great news from the Department of Justice this week regarding funding for this important work. OVW recently announced that there will be $3,512,887 dollars coming to Kansas from 4 newly awarded grants. The Executive Office of the State of Kansas will receive $3,065,565 from three different VAWA grants, and the remaining $447,322 was awarded to the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska.As a physician and former sexual assault examiner, I have seen the horrible violence that women often endure and I am glad to see the federal government investing in the safety of women and girls in Kansas and around the country. CFTC Commissioner Members of the House Agriculture Committee sat down with Commissioner Brian Quintenz of the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), to discuss issues related to market regulation, federal oversight, and consumer protection. It was a great conversation, and timely as the Committee begins discussions related to CFTC reauthorization. I appreciated Commissioner Quintenz’s comments and insights as we continue to work together to improve the CFTC. PCOS Challenge Award I was honored that PCOS Challenge awarded me with a Public Service Leadership Award for my work advancing the legislative priorities of those who are afflicted with Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Throughout my career as an OB/GYN I have seen incredible advancements in technology and surgical techniques in many areas, however for diseases like PCOS not much has changed. I am committed to seeing that it does and will continue to work with my colleagues across the aisle to advance research opportunities at the National Institutes of Health to accomplish this goal. National School Lunch Week President Donald Trump declared last week National School Lunch Week, to celebrate food service professionals, educators, and the farmers and ranchers who make daily school meals a reality for millions of children across the U.S.

Proper nutrition is essential to healthy, prosperous children. It is important that we feed our children wholesome, nutrient-rich foods and I am excited about the USDA’s effort to give local food service professionals more control over their menus and lunch lines.

As a father of four, I know how important it is for children to enjoy a wholesome noon meal and applaud the hard work of our farmers and ranchers who raise our food, along with the food service professionals who deliver it to our students.

Crop Insurers

On Tuesday I had the opportunity to talk with Ron Miller and Ted Lung from the American Association of Crop Insurers. Crop insurance is critical to the financial stability of American farmers and we discussed the importance of ensuring that farmers have access to information about how crop insurance is an essential risk-management tool. I was happy to be able to inform them that I recently became the newest member of the Congressional Crop Insurance Caucus which works with stakeholders to educate members and staff on the benefits of the crop insurance program.

We also talked about ongoing trade deals and the recently signed Japanese trade agreement that will provide a major benefit to producers across Kansas.

Medicare Tele-Town Halls

It’s time to get ready for Medicare open enrollment. From October 15 to December 7, America’s seniors will have the opportunity to find a plan that best suits their needs. During this period, my office will host three tele-town halls to connect seniors in the Big First with regional experts from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to provide a general overview of 2020 options and answer questions. Tele-Town Hall Dates:

Wednesday, October 23, 2019 – 2:10 p.m.

Wednesday, November 13, 2019 – 10:00 a.m.

Wednesday, December 4, 2019 – 6:00 p.m.

For those that want to preview and compare 2020 health and drug plans, Click Here to get started with the newly updated Medicare Plan Finder.

Call-in information for all three calls will be: 877-229-8493 / PIN 116489.

Dr. Roger Marshall, R-Great Bend, is the First District Kansas Congressman.