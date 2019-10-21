Kansas teen dead, 1 hospitalized after SUV rollover crash

MORTON COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 6p.m. Sunday in Morton County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Chevy Tahoe driven by Edgar Rodriguez, 16, Hugoton, was eastbound on Road Z at County Road 27 fourteen miles north of Rolla. The SUV ran off the roadway to the right, entered the south ditch overturned and ejected the driver.

Rodriguez was transported to the Stanton County Hospital where he died. EMS transported a passenger Juan Fraire, 16, Hugoton, to Wesley Medical Center. Rodriguez was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.