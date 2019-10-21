Kansas man arrested for July crash that killed 21-year-old

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal crash and have made an arrest.

Just before 1a.m. Saturday, police arrested 21-year-old Eric Lane Turner, Jr. in connection with a fatal July 5 crash, according to officer Kevin Wheeler.

On Saturday Turner was the passenger of a vehicle that was stopped by officers for a traffic violation.

Officers determined Turner had outstanding warrants. Two of which were Sedgwick County Warrants. Turner was charged by the Sedgwick County DA’s office in September for a fatal accident on July 5, in the 2600 block of East Mossman, according to Wheeler.

Turner was identified as the driver of a silver Pontiac G6 that struck two unoccupied parked vehicles. A passenger in the Pontiac identified as Leon Turner, 21, Wichita, was critically injured and later died from his injuries. Police have not released information on the relationship between the two men.