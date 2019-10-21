Kansas felon arrested after high-speed chase in stolen jeep

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a high-speed chase and arrest.

On Saturday after, a deputy turned around on a Jeep Liberty that was speeding eastbound on NW 35th from NW Button Road in Shawnee County, according to Captain Danny Lotridge.

As the deputy was attempting to stop the vehicle, the driver turned south onto NW Dawdy Drive, heavily accelerated and began to flee from the deputy.

The fleeing vehicle hit an occupied vehicle at NW 33rd Place and Dawdy Drive. The two occupants of this the Pontiac G8, were not injured. The driver and passenger of the Jeep were taken into custody without incident.

The driver of the Jeep was identified as Lauren A. Ortiz, 29, Topeka. She had an outstanding felony arrest warrant out of Jefferson County for theft and was driving on a suspended license.

The passenger of the Jeep was identified as Anterio Deshazer, 30, Topeka.

During the investigation deputies determined the license plate on the Jeep Liberty had been altered and did not belong on the vehicle. The Jeep was reported stolen from Leavenworth, KS. During a search of the Jeep deputies located a credit card reader machine and numerous fraudulent ID cards, social security cards, checks and counterfeit money.

Lauren Ortiz is being held on requested charges that include Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Flee and Elude, Driving While Suspended, Possession of Counterfeit Money and multiple traffic violations. She has previous convictions that include forgery, identity theft and drugs, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Anterio Deshazer was questioned by detectives and released.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate the fraudulent documents found in the Jeep.