Kan. man held on $100K bond for alleged rape on KSU campus

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged sexual assault in Manhattan and have made an arrest.

Just before 4a.m. Sunday, Kansas State University Police received a report of an active situation on the west side of campus along the Denison corridor, according to a media release.
Upon arrival to the area, officers contacted and transported a victim to the local hospital. While officers were still in the area, a suspect identified as 23-year-old Jason C. Seifert returned to the scene and was arrested by K-State Police officers. Neither Seifert or the victim have any relation to the university, according to the release.

Seifert is being held on a bond of $100,000 on requested charges that include “Rape; Sexual intercourse without consent and use of force, Aggravated kidnapping, Aggravated battery; Knowingly use weapon cause, great body harm/disfigure/death, according to the Riley County Police Department booking report.

Police have released no additional details.