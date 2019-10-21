K-9 used in drug arrest on 11th Street Monday

On Monday, Oct. 21 at approximately 1:40 a.m., an officer from the Great Bend Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2500 block of 11th Street in Great Bend.

During the stop, a K-9 from the Barton County Sheriff’s Offce was called in for assistance. The K-9 indicated on the presence of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted. The driver and only occupant of the vehicle, Kenneth Gray, age 53, was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Gray was booked into the Barton County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.

Any information regarding this case or any criminal matter please contact the Great Bend Police Department, 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.