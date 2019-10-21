Ivanka Trump scheduled for visit to Kansas this week

WICHITA— After a stop in Kansas City earlier this month, Ivanka Trump is scheduled for a trip to Wichita this week.

President Trump’s daughter and senior advisor will accompany Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for a roundtable on workforce development, according to a media release from the White House.

The trip will include a tour of WSU Tech and Textron Aviation where a group of Wichita-based aviation companies will sign the Pledge to America’s Workers.

The pledge is an initiative that boasts pledges from over 360 companies who have so far committed to over 14 million new or enhanced career and job training opportunities for American workers, according to the release.

Sheree Utash, President of WSU Tech is a member of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board.