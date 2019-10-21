Great Bend welcomes new candy store

BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed a new downtown business with a wide array of specialty candies and build-your-own trail mix bar.

Owners, Shane and Skylar Meeker are fulfilling a lifelong dream of owning their own business comprised of selections of candy typically found in larger communities allowing central Kansas to have access to their favorites.

The Meekers hope patrons will enjoy the ability to pick and choose from the offerings, be it for personalized gifts or individual enjoyment. In addition to candy, Sweet Dreams Candy Shop also offers specialty glass bottled soda, nuts, gift ideas and Dippin’ Dots. Candy bouquets are also available.

Sweet Dreams Candy Shop is located at 1917 Lakin, downtown Great Bend. Hours are Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.