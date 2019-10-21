Great Bend to join statewide effort on seatbelt enforcement

The Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office and the Great Bend Police Department wants to warn you of strict seatbelt enforcement to save lives.

Beginning Oct. 28 through Nov. 1, The Great Bend Police Department will join other Kansas law enforcement agencies to stop what has been compared to an epidemic in Kansas.

In 2016, 44 children ages 0-19 lost their lives due to car crashes in Kansas. Sadly, almost half of those children were not wearing their seat belts. According to the 2017 Kansas observational seatbelt survey, children are much more likely to be buckled up if the driver is wearing their seatbelt. If the driver is buckled, about 98% of the children are restrained. If the driver is not buckled, only about 29% of the observed children were buckled.

We want adults to model good driving behaviors for children. Starting on Oct. 28 through Nov. 1, law enforcement across Kansas will be extra-vigilant when patrolling around schools.

For more than 20 years, officers have educated and warned drivers and passengers regarding the importance of using seatbelts while in their vehicle. There should be no surprises when it comes to this enforcement effort. Even one child’s death is unacceptable.

Please slow down, especially in school zones, eliminate the distractions, and always buckle up.