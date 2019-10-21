Deputies find marijuana, handguns during Kan. traffic stop

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a traffic stop.

Just after 2a.m. Sunday, a deputy pulled over a Nissan Altima after he observed the vehicle make an improper turn off of Interstate 70 at Ninth Street, according to sheriff Roger Soldan.

While the deputy was ticketing the driver identified as Billy Daniel Boone, 41, of Cuero, Texas, Salina Police K-9 Karma hit on the car.

Boone refused to exit the car and a window had to be broken to get him out, according to the sheriff.

Once Boone was out and the car was searched, authorities found a little more than a pound of marijuana and two handguns.

Boone was arrested on requested charges that include Interference with a law enforcement officer, Felony possession of marijuanaand Felony possession of drug paraphernalia.