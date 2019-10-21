Cop Shop (10/18 – 10/20)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/18)

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:22 a.m. an accident was reported at NW K-96 Highway at MM 178.

10/19

Illegal Hunting

At 12:48 a.m. illegal hunting was reported at 2334 Main Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:42 a.m. an accident was reported at 3224 18th Street.

Theft

At 2:47 p.m. a theft was reported at 610 N. Kennedy in Ellinwood.

10/20

At 1:06 a.m. an accident was reported at W. K-4 Highway at MM 110.

K-9 Use / Call Out

At 10:53 p.m. the K-9 was used in the 1800 block of Williams Street.

At 11:40 p.m. the K-9 was used in the 1400 block of Patton Road.