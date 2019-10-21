City Council accepts immediate resignation of Public Works Director

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

At the beginning of Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting, Mayor Joe Andrasek made a couple of amendments to the agenda. One of those changes included a ninth item for the council to enter executive session to discuss non-elected personnel with possible action following the session.

After 20 minutes of executive session, the governing body approved the immediate resignation of Public Works Director Simon Wiley. The board voted 7-0 to approve the motion.

Wiley was hired in 2018 to serve as the Assistant Public Works Director but was promoted to become the Director in February 2019.

Wiley came to Great Bend after serving in a supervisory position for the City of Greenwood, Arkansas. He also has 10 years of experience with the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Originally from the “The Natural State,” Wiley told the Eagle Media Center he plans to move back home to be with family and eventually go back to school.

Wiley replaced Charlie Suchy in the position after Suchy retired after serving in the role since August 2016.