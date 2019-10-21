Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/18 – 10/20)

10/18

BOOKED: Edward J. Bohnert of Great Bend on Great Bend PD case for possession of methamphetamine, no driver’s license and no proof of insurance, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Tiffany Willinger of Larned on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $200 cash only or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Juan Bautista of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Miles Jackson of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Josh M. Graves on Barton District case for time served.

RELEASED: William C. Shaw on Rush County District Court case for contempt on OR bond.

RELEASED: Tiffany Willinger of Larned on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $200 cash only or 48-hour OR bond.

10/19

BOOKED: Hunter Gregg of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for DUI, follow to close, speeding, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Ashley Keenan-Smith of Great Bend on EMC case for disorderly conduct, bond set at $500 C/S or 18-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Charles Rowe Jr. on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $817.50 cash only or 26 days jail.

BOOKED: Female juvenile on BTDC case for domestic battery, no bond.

RELEASED: Hunter Gregg of Great Bend on BCDC case for DUI, follow to close, speeding, on $1,000 bond.

RELEASED: Crystal Horton of Wichita on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Female juvenile on BTDC case for domestic battery, released to JJA custody.

10/20

BOOKED: Dominique Hoch of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation with a bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jaimie Areliano of Salina on Great Bend Municipal Court case for DUI, ignition interlock, no proof of insurance, driving while suspended and basic speed with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Julio Ayala of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for domestic battery and interference LEO with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Kimberly J. McHenry of Great Bend on Great Bend PD case for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Kerin Reyes-Alvarado of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic battery, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Martez Tyus of St. John on BTDC case for aggravated battery DV, bond set at $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Monica Garza-Enriquez of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic battery with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Jaime Areliano of Salina on GBMC case for DUI, ignition interlock, no proof of insurance, driving while suspended and basic speed after posting a $1,000 surety through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Julio Ayala of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic battery and interference LEO after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Ashley Keenan-Smith on EPD case for disorderly conduct after reaching the 18-hour OR.

RELEASED: Kimberly Jo McHenry on GBMC warrant.

RELEASED: Jeanna Richter of Great Bend posted a $2,500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding on BTDC case for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

RELEASED: Miles Jackson of Great Bend on BTDC case for partial serve sentence.

RELEASED: Monica Garza-Enriquez of Great Bend on GBMC case after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Kerin Reyes-Alvarado of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic battery after posting a $1,000 surety bond with Ace Bail Bonding.