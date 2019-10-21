AP Top 25 Poll

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pv

1. Alabama (24) 7-0 1486 1

2. LSU (16) 7-0 1462 2

3. Ohio St. (13) 7-0 1429 4

4. Clemson (9) 7-0 1408 3

5. Oklahoma 7-0 1343 5

6. Penn St. 7-0 1224 7

7. Florida 7-1 1138 9

8. Notre Dame 5-1 1058 8

9. Auburn 6-1 1054 11

10. Georgia 6-1 1031 10

11. Oregon 6-1 979 12

12. Utah 6-1 852 13

13. Wisconsin 6-1 767 6

14. Baylor 7-0 732 18

15. Texas 5-2 627 15

16. SMU 7-0 587 19

17. Minnesota 7-0 577 20

18. Cincinnati 6-1 468 21

19. Michigan 5-2 440 16

20. Iowa 5-2 347 23

21. Appalachian St. 6-0 286 24

22. Boise St. 6-1 225 14

23. Iowa St. 5-2 185 NR

24. Arizona St. 5-2 134 17

25. Wake Forest 6-1 118 NR

Others receiving votes: Memphis 87, Virginia 29, San Diego St. 17, Pittsburgh 17, Washington 15, Navy 9, Texas A&M 6, Missouri 4, UCF 3, Southern Cal 3, Louisiana Tech 2, Tulane 1.