Monday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Denny Hamlin has won the chaotic NASCAR Cup Series elimination race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, holding off Chase Elliott on a second overtime restart to pick up some extra playoff points. Elliott managed to finish second and advanced to the round of eight on points when Brad Keselowski, whom he’d been dueling with all afternoon, got boxed in on the restart and lost too many spots.

UNDATED (AP) — Ohio State edged past Clemson to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll and Wisconsin dropped to 13th after being upset ahead of its showdown with the Buckeyes. Alabama remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank and No. 2 LSU held its place. Oklahoma stayed No. 5 but Penn State moved up to sixth after Wisconsin’s loss to Illinois. Florida, Notre Dame, Auburn and Georgia rounded out the top 10 to give the Southeastern Conference five of the top 10 teams.

National Headlines

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) _ Aaron Rodgers threw for 429 yards and accounted for six touchdowns as the Green Bay Packers coasted to a 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders. Rodgers had five passing TDs and completed 25 of 31 passes to eight different targets before finishing with the first perfect passer rating of his career. He also had a touchdown run as the NFC North leaders improved to 6-1.

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) _ The San Francisco 49ers slogged through a 9-0 win at Washington as Robbie Gould hit field goals of 28, 22 and 29 yards. A steady rain and whipping winds helped to limit Jimmy Garoppolo to 12 of 21 passing for 151 yards, but the 49ers held the Redskins to 181 total yards. San Francisco is 6-0 for the third time in franchise history, and first since 1990.

CHICAGO (AP) _ The New Orleans Saints are 5-0 without injured starting QB Drew Brees after Teddy Bridgewater threw for 281 yards and two touchdowns in their 36-25 victory against the Bears in Chicago. Michael Thomas had nine receptions for 131 yards, and Latavius Murray ran for 119 yards and two touchdowns to help New Orleans move to 6-1. Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky finished 34 of 54 with 251 yards and two late touchdowns in his first appearance since injuring a shoulder against Minnesota on Sept. 29. The Bears fell to 3-3.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) _ The Buffalo Bills dodged a bullet and improved to 5-1 by erasing a five-point, fourth-quarter deficit in a 31-21 triumph over the winless Miami Dolphins. Josh Allen passed for 202 yards and a pair of fourth-quarter TDs that followed Miami turnovers. Micah Hyde returned an onside kick for a touchdown after the Dolphins pulled within 24-21 with 1:45 remaining. Miami is 0-7.

SEATTLE (AP) _ Lamar Jackson ran for 116 yards and a touchdown while also making key throws when necessary in leading the Baltimore Ravens past the Seattle Seahawks, 30-16. The second-year quarterback ran for an eight-yard touchdown late in the third quarter on fourth-and-2 to give the 5-2 Ravens the lead. Russell Wilson was 20 of 41 passing for 241 yards and an eight-yard TD in the first quarter to Tyler Lockett. Seattle slipped to 5-2.

Sunday Scores

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Green Bay 42 Oakland 24

Final Buffalo 31 Miami 21

Final L.A. Rams 37 Atlanta 10

Final Minnesota 42 Detroit 30

Final Indianapolis 30 Houston 23

Final Arizona 27 N-Y Giants 21

Final San Francisco 9 Washington 0

Final Jacksonville 27 Cincinnati 17

Final Tennessee 23 L.A. Chargers 20

Final New Orleans 36 Chicago 25

Final Baltimore 30 Seattle 16

Final Dallas 37 Philadelphia 10

New England at N-Y Jets 8:15 p.m. Mon.