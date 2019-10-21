2 hospitalized after minivan lands in Ellsworth Co. creek bed

ELLSWORTH COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Monday in Ellsworth County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Debra L. Coe, 65, Kanopolis, was southbound on K111 just south of Avenue I.

The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and come to rest upright in a creek bed.

EMS transported Coe and a passenger Gary S. Coe, 65, Kanopolis, to the hospital in Ellsworth. Both were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.